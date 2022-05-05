LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Benjamin “Ben” Randall Cooper, age 46, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022 at his home. He was born June 13, 1975 in Newport News, VA to Frank and Jennifer Cooper.
He received his Bachelor’s degree from Baylor University and his Master’s degree from the University of North Alabama. He was a strong Christian and attended Forerunner School of Prayer in Kansas City, MO.
Ben had a great sense of humor and loved his family. He was a kind man and the force was strong with him!
His travels included Europe, Petra, Egypt, Africa, China, the Middle East, Scandinavia, Ireland. He served as an educator in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Ben was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Margaret Cooper and William and Katherine Morosky.
Survivors include his parents, Frank and Jennifer Cooper of Chattanooga; brothers, Matthew (Kate) Cooper of Richmond, VA, Nathan Cooper of Clinton, TN, Stephen Cooper of Chattanooga; and 11 nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 12-2 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Josh Baker officiating. Interment will follow in Hamilton Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are by the East Brainerd Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory & Florist, 8214 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN 37421.
Please share your thoughts and memories at www.ChattanoogaEastBrainerdChapel.com.
