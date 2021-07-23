FLORENCE — Benjamin “Donnie” Leon Rikard, 78 of Florence, AL, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. He was a native of Lauderdale County and was a member of the IBEW #558. One of his lifelong hobbies and passions was raising game chickens.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at Elkins Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 in the funeral home chapel with Travis Hunt officiating. Interment will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Rikard; parents, Nelo Rikard and Dessie Wright (Rubin); son, Donald Ray Rikard; brother, Billy Rikard.
Survivors include his son, Tim Rikard (Jennifer); daughter, Kim Dolan (Jayme); grandchildren, Benjamin Taylor Rikard and John Dolan; great-grandchildren, Madison Rikard, Charlie Rikard and Harper Tackett.
Pallbearers will be Taylor Rikard, John Dolan, Jaye Dolan, Brian Lovejoy, Kyle Rainey and Tyler Rikard.
You're invited to leave online condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
