FLORENCE — Benjamin “Donnie” Leon Rikard, 78, died July 20, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Elkins Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with interment in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.

