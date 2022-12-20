FLORENCE — Benjamin Johnny Parrish, Jr. 48, of Florence, AL, died, December 16, 2022.
Benny is preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Johnny Parrish, Sr. and Nancy Parrish.
Benny is survived by his children, Austin Parrish, Nickolas Parrish, Savannah Parrish, and Jessica Parrish; sisters, Tammy Olive, Sharon Geans, and Margie Pettus.
Benny will be terribly missed. He was the most caring and generous man that would do anything for anyone.
The family would like to give a special thank to the Central High School Class of 1993.
There will be no services at this time.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
