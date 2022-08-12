FLORENCE — Benjamin Lance Hartzog, 51, died August 10, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Greenview Memorial Park.
