CHEROKEE — Benjamin Cross “Benjie” Malone, Jr., 68, of Cherokee, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021. A graveside service will be Tuesday, March 16, at 1:00 p.m. at Malone Family Cemetery with Dr. Rudy Guess officiating. The cemetery is located on Moody Lane just 1.9 miles north of Old Lee Highway on the left.
Benjie was a native and lifelong resident of Cherokee, and member of Cherokee First United Methodist Church. He was retired from IFDC, Muscle Shoals. Benjie loved local history and enjoyed talking and sharing memories with others, especially old Cherokee football stories. He also loved music, especially 60’s music.
Benjie was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Cross Malone, Sr. and Willodine H. Malone.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Deborah V. Malone; sons, Adam Malone and Daniel Malone (Jennifer); grandchildren, Anna Grace Malone and John Thomas Malone; sisters, Linda Miller (Jim) and Patti Hussey (Curt); and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a Multiple Sclerosis Society.
