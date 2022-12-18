FLORENCE — Benjamin Johnny “Benny” Parrish, Jr., 48, died Friday, December 16, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Please leave condolences for the family at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.

