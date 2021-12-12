TUSCUMBIA — Benjamin Daniel Quinn, 40, Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. The family gathered with friends to share stories and celebrate Ben’s life on Saturday, December 11, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Tuscumbia Church of Christ.
Ben was a proud member of IBEW Local 558 for nearly twenty years. He grew up attending Srygley Church of Christ. Ben loved the Lord and expressed that love through music and leading singing. He had many interests, including Alabama Football, hunting, fishing, and cooking. Ben never met a stranger and enjoyed gathering with friends and family, spending time outdoors where he loved playing his guitar around the bonfire. Ben was preceded in death by his grandparents, Valera and Verbon Quinn, Sr., and Daniel W. Fuller, Sr.
He is survived by his father, Neal Quinn (Lynn); mother, Donna Quinn; brothers, Trae Quinn (Jackie) and Chad Quinn (Sara); stepsister, Lydia Morphis; grandmother, Sarah James Fuller; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He also leaves behind special nieces and nephews, whom he loved so much, Aiden Quinn, Madison Quinn, Talan Quinn, Peyton Quinn, Tucker Quinn, and Elizabeth Grace Quinn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greater Needs at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, by going to give.vanderbilthealth.org.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
