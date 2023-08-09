LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Benjamin Donald “Ben” Shultz, 36, died August 5, 2023. Visitation was held on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held today at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Mars Hill Cemetery. Mr. Shultz served his country honorably in the U.S. Army.

