RED BAY — William Benjamin “Benjie” Mauldin, 60, died February 6, 2023. Funeral will be Friday at 10 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Marvin’s Chapel Cemetery in Pinson, AL. He was a member of Red Bay First United Methodist Church.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you