IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Bennie Eugenia Holtsford McBride, 67, of Iuka, MS, passed away after a short illness at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Iuka on April 16, 2020. Bennie spent her life as a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She worked as a clerk at Iuka Hospital and alongside her family at McBride’s Garden Center as head bow maker, plant wrapper, and joy deliverer. Along with her husband Danny she directed, costumed, and performed with the Cotton Patch Cloggers. She was a member of the Iuka Methodist Church. Bennie was a joyful soul with an illuminating smile and infectious laugh. She was talented at many hobbies including gardening, sewing, painting, various crafts, and known for her homemade slaw and ice cream. She enjoyed a well grilled steak, lively gospel music, and a good dirty joke.
She is survived by her pride and joy, Lily McBride Osborn; her favorite son in law, Josh Osborn; and the apple of her eye, granddaughter Edra Lynn Osborn. She will also be greatly missed by her sister, Judy Holtsford Green; her sisters-in-law, Sandra McBride and Lynn McBride West; many nieces and nephews, friends, and the community she loved so much. She is reunited with her sweetheart, Danny McBride; her parents, Gene and Christine Holtsford; and her sister, Anne Holtsford.
A memorial service will be held at a later date when we can all safely hug again. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation to the Iuka Methodist Church or Tishomingo County Genealogical Society.
