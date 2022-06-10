FLORENCE
Bennie Robert “Shirt Tail” Noel was born December 29, 1944, to the late Clarence Noel, Jr. and the late Corrine (Newsome) Noel, died Tuesday June 7, 2022, at his residence surrounded by loving family members.
He graduated from Burrell Slater High School in 1963 where he was an outstanding football player and Captain of his football team. Bennie dedicated his life to Jehovah God and was baptized June 19, 2018.
He loved playing golf, loved a good game of pool and having an overall fun time. He also loved to tell stories about times passed and is known for his humorous but life lesson antidotes. Before he got sick, he loved attending family reunions, traveling, taking cruises, and touring the various island destinations with his wife and family. He also enjoyed attending his annual religious convention. He was a great provider loved his wife, children, grandchildren and brothers and sisters
Preceding him in death are his brothers Robert Noel, Clarence (Joe) Noel, III and his son, Christopher Steven Baugh.
He leaves to cherish his memories with his loving wife of 49 years, Patricia Ann Noel; daughters, Cheryl (Ronnie) Gilcrease of Lima, Ohio, Alisa Monique Noel of Columbus, Ohio; son, Carlos Ranier Noel of Florence, AL and gift daughter, Sebrenia (Peter) Davis of Riverview, FL; eight grandchildren, Pontae (Jacqueline) Noel, Ohio, Jasmine Gurley, Alabama, Shamhya Noel, California, Taylor Noel, California, Markysha Martin, Ohio, Markellis (Hannah) Martin, Ohio, Tashawna Bryant, Georgia, Adrian Terrell Harmon, Indiana; gift granddaughters, Mary (Mark) Brown, Dara (Eddie) Banks and Zoey (Mark) Williams; fifteen great-grandchildren; two sisters, Annie Pearl (Bennie) Johnson of Florence, AL, Birdia Bean of Florence, AL; two brothers, Albert (Brenda) Noel and Reginald J. (Felicia ) Noel; four nieces and three nephews; aunt, Mary (Durell) Burden, Ohio; uncle, Wash Noel, Illinois. Many cousins, other relatives and friends.
Visitation with the family will be from 6-8:00pm, today, Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, AL. Services for Mr. Noel will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Florence, AL. Burial in Mr. Calvary Cemetery, Florence, AL. The public viewing will be today, 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.
