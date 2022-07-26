FLORENCE — Bennie Thomas Appleton, 77, died July 25, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Fergason Cemetery in Town Creek. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.

