LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Bennie Wayland Jr., 78, died December 16, 2022. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Liberty Grove Baptist Church with burial in Liberty Grove Cemetery with Military Honors. A retired veteran of the United States Air Force serving in the Vietnam War. Loretto Funeral Home will be directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.