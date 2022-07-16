MOULTON — Benny Dean Kiwanis Bennett, 71, of Moulton passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022, peacefully at his home with his family by his side. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM till 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Landersville Church of Christ. The funeral service will be at 2:00 PM immediately following at the church. Burial will be in Landersville Cemetery. Lawrence Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Benny (Pop) loved gardening, cooking, yard selling, wheelin’ and dealin’ and watching his grandkids activities. He was famous for his extravagant Halloween Parties and many schools’ Santa Shops. Benny was a member of Landersville Church of Christ and was notorious for being an anonymous giver to many organizations. He graduated from Falkville High School in 1970 where he excelled in football, basketball, and was known as “Kangaroo” for his leaping abilities.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years; Mary Katherine Bennett (Kitty), two children; Marty Bennett (Windie) and Lori Knight (Eric), five grandchildren; Laekyn Bennett, BenMichael Bennett, Wheeler Knight, Wyatt Knight and Wylee Knight, one sister; Shirley Livingston and the late Monte Livingston, one brother; Wayne Bennett (Teresa) and brother and sister-in-law; Joe Mac and Melissa Roberts and a host of nieces, nephews and his best dog; Jack.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Eugene and Edith Bennett, father-in-law; Mac Roberts, brothers; Pete Bennett and Dennis Bennett, one sister; Joyce Rutherford, granddaughter; Rynn Katherine Knight and an infant son.
Pallbearers will be Wheeler Knight, Wyatt Knight, BenMichael Bennett, Eric Knight, Marty Bennett, Wayne Bennett and Connie McLemore. Honorary pallbearers will be; Clinton Hardin, Kenny Fagan and the men of Landersville Church of Christ.
The family extends special thanks to Dr. Beach, Dr. Tuckier and the hospice nurses.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and Child Haven Orphanage, Cullman, Alabama.
