MOULTON — Benny Dean Kiwanis Bennett, 71, died July 14, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Landersville Church of Christ. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Landersville Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary Bennett. Lawrence Funeral Home is assisting the family.

