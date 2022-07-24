TUSCUMBIA — Benny Ethan Dunn, Sr., 76, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, July 25, 2022 from 12-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Seth Hood will be officiating. Burial will follow in Rhodesville Cemetery.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Janette Dunn; father, Melvin Dunn; mother, Mary Haynes Dunn; brothers, Howard Dunn and Nelson Dunn; sister, Robbie Smith.

He is survived by his sons, Benny Ethan Dunn, Jr. (Janet), Gene McDougal (Margaret), and Dewayne McDougal (Lisa); daughters, Alicia Baker (Brian) and Angela Smith; sister, Mary Nell Warren (Joe); grandchildren, Christopher McBride, Carly Lenz, Nicholas Baker, Josh McDougal, Anthony Baker, Cameron Dahm, Eugene McDougal, Jonathan McDougal, Ethan Dunn, and Mary Hyde; sixteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild.

Pallbearers will be Jonathan McDougal, Josh McDougal, Christopher McBride, Ethan Dunn, Nicholas Baker, Cameron Dahm, Will Lenz, and David Hyde.

You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.

