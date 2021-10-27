MOULTON — Benny Ray Kimbrough, 81, died October 25, 2021. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at Old Town Creek Baptist Church. He will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Old Town Creek Cemetery. Benny was married to Sue Kimbrough for 62 years.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.