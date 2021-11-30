WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Benny Mathis, 67, died November 27, 2021. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors, Waynesboro. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Highland Methodist Church Cemetery, Lawrenceburg, TN.

