DOUBLE SPRINGS — Bernice Adams Wakefield, 86, died August 6, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday from 2:30 to 3 p.m. at Pinkard Fuenral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with entombment in Winston Memorial Mausoleum.

