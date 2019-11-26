LEIGHTON — Bernice C. Posey, 81, of Leighton, AL passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 11 to 1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Casey Hagle and Brother Thomas Thornton will be officiating. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery. She was a member of Parkview Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Posey.
She is survived by her daughter, Patsy Riley (Andy) and son, Dennis Posey (Becky); grandchildren, Somer Nichols (Clint), Courtney Posey (fiancé, Alan), Ashley Wilson (Ben), Amy Hellums (Jacob) and Michelle McCorkle (Zak); nine great-grandchildren.
Her family will serve as pallbearers.
