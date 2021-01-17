TUSCUMBIA — Bernice “Jackie” Mann Cooley, 79 of Tuscumbia, died Thursday, January 14, 2021. Due to COVID-19, there will be a private memorial service for the family at a future date.
Jackie was a loving wife of 59 years and served for over 40 years as a pastor’s wife and took pride in cooking and caring for others. She was a member of Wesley Memorial Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend William H. Cooley; parents, Dewey and Flora Mann; and her brother, Danny Mann.
Jackie is survived by her children, Greg Cooley and wife, Karen, Brian Cooley and wife, Lorie, and Jeff Cooley; brother, Bill Mann; sisters, Virginia Smith, Betty Lackner, and Mavis Cauthen; grandchildren, Hannah Cooley, Sarah Cooley, Brina Robertson, and D.J. Cooley; and special nephew, Bobby McCammon.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for Jackie’s family.
Commented