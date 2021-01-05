F 1.5.21 Bernice Cornelius.jpg
Buy Now

FLORENCE — Bernice M. Cornelius passed away, Friday, January 1, 2021. Bernice had a love for her family and always put them first.

Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, W.D. Cornelius; daughter, Martha Cornelius Hicks; and siblings, Milton “Buddy” Hicks, Shirley Helton, and Wanda Holland.

Bernice is survived by her children, Sonny Cornelius and Kimberly Payne; brothers Buster Malone, Gene Malone, Grover Malone; grandchildren, Gregory Enlow, Jeffrey Cornelius, Alison Enlow, Dee Cornelius, Ashley Baker, and Michael Ian Payne; and several great and great-great-grandchildren.

Due to Covid-19 there will be no services at this time.

Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.