FLORENCE — Bernice M. Cornelius passed away, Friday, January 1, 2021. Bernice had a love for her family and always put them first.
Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, W.D. Cornelius; daughter, Martha Cornelius Hicks; and siblings, Milton “Buddy” Hicks, Shirley Helton, and Wanda Holland.
Bernice is survived by her children, Sonny Cornelius and Kimberly Payne; brothers Buster Malone, Gene Malone, Grover Malone; grandchildren, Gregory Enlow, Jeffrey Cornelius, Alison Enlow, Dee Cornelius, Ashley Baker, and Michael Ian Payne; and several great and great-great-grandchildren.
Due to Covid-19 there will be no services at this time.
