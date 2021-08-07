ETHRIDGE, TENNESSEE — Bernice Geneva Lemay, 90, died August 5, 2021. Visitation is 5- 8 p.m. Sunday at Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg. Service is 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. She was a member of First United Pentecostal Church.

