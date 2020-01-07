GREENHILL — Bernice Wallace Hawks, 87, of Greenhill, Alabama, passed away January 5, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center. Mrs. Hawks met the love of her life, the late Harold Hawks, in Cicero, Illinois, where they married in 1953. They moved to Greenhill in 1956, where they built a home and a wonderful life. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Hawks; fur granddaughter, Marleigh Huber; parents, Ernest and Annie Wallace; and brother, Bill Wallace.
She was the best friend and loving mom to her daughter, Debbie Hawks Huber and a loving aunt to numerous nieces and nephews and “Mom” to numerous non-biological sons and daughters. She loved to sew, watch Alabama football, and bake at Christmas.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 8th from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Brent Oliver, Brother Tim Grigsby and Brother Miles Stutts officiating. Burial will be in North Carolina Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dwayne Vickery, Scott Clemmons, Cassidy Henson, Brent Oliver, Tim Wilson, Tommy Grigsby, Don Murphy and Leon Grigsby.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in Mrs. Hawks’ name to Rogers School, 300 Rogers Lane, Florence, Alabama 35634 for children in need.
The family would like to thank the NAMC 2nd Floor Step Down Unit & Palliative Care Staff for their care and compassion during Mrs. Hawks’ illness.
Greenhill Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented