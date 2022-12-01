RUSSELLVILLE

Bernice King, 95, died November 30, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Gravel Hill Cemetery (Mt. Star community).

