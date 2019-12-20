CARTERSVILLE, GEORGIA — Bernice Lee Glaze, age 100, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.
Bernice was born May 9, 1919 in Russellville, AL to parents, Elbert Lee and Elizabeth Smith. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. William Johnston Glaze; daughters, Brenda Gail Glaze and Janice Southall; sister, Opal (Merwin) Kiel and brothers, Malcolm (Grace) Smith and Montie (Louise) Smith.
Bernice is survived by her son, Gary (Sherry) Glaze; son-in-law, Don Southall; grandchildren, Donna Middleton, Amy (Greg) Davidson, Rhonda (Jonathan) Tipper and Laura (Spence) McCoy; great-grandchildren, Hunter Moreno, Hayden and Riley Davidson, Reagan, Brady and Nathan Tipper, Hannah and David Middleton and Ebby and Finley McCoy.
Bernice was a longtime member of First Baptist Church Colbert Heights, Tuscumbia, AL. Prior to her husband’s death, Bernice served along with him in the churches he pastored, teaching in Sunday school, Training Union, GAs, Acteens, WMU and serving in other areas of ministry.
Bernice attended Eldridge College and Clear Creek Baptist College where she worked as librarian from 1960 until she retired in 1979.
Bernice was a mighty prayer warrior for her family and friends. She was known for her great listening ability - especially by her granddaughters. Throughout her life she tried her best to model the words spoken in Philippians 4:11 - “…for I have learned to be content in whatever circumstances I am.”
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 22nd, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Colbert Heights Baptist Church, Tuscumbia, AL with Rev. Seth Hood and Rev. Jonathan Tipper officiating. Burial to follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens in Florence, AL. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 on Sunday, December 22nd prior to the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church Colbert Heights’ Missions Program - “Outside the Walls” in memory of Bernice Glaze @ 6000 Woodmont Dr. Tuscumbia, AL 35674 or to Clear Creek Baptist Bible College Turkey Day Fund in her memory @ 300 Clear Creek Road, Pineville, KY 40977.
