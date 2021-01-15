TUSCUMBIA — Bernice Mann Cooley, 79, died January 14, 2021. There will be a private family memorial at a later date with burial in Hyde Cemtery, Littleville. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, is assisting the family. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.

