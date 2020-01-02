RUSSELLVILLE
Bernice Martha McKinney, age 89, of Russellville, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Burns Nursing Home.
Mrs. Bernice was a member of Russellville Church of God (Gateway Church). She always had worked hard for her family. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother.
The visitation will be 11 a.m. - noon, Friday, January 03, 2020 at Spry Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. Friday, January 03, 2020 at Knights of Pythias Cemetery with Bro. Nick McSpadden officiating the service.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Doris Fuller (Thomas), Harlon McKinney (Jane), Jean Matthews (James); grandchildren, Zach McKinney, Jeff Matthews (Kelly), Darrel Fuller, Kim Franks, Doyle Taylor, Jr; 11 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brother, Johnny Smith (Patricia); and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Harlon McKinney; parents, Hubert and Oddell (Walker) Smith; daughter, Sarah Taylor; granddaughter, Angel Fuller; one brother; and two sisters.
The pallbearers will be Tyler Taylor, Cody Fuller, Doyle Taylor, Jr., Drake Taylor, Kevin Franks, and Darrel Fuller.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Burns Nursing Home and the staff of Hospice of North Alabama for your love and care shown towards our family.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
