PHIL CAMPBELL — Bernice Beatrice Mason, 85, of Phil Campbell Alabama passed away Thursday August 20, 2020. Mrs. Mason lived her life in Phil Campbell, but for the past several years was in Terrace Manor Nursing Home. She was a member of Mt. View Baptist Church in Phil Campbell.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Mt. View Baptist Church from 2 p.m. until time of services beginning at 3 p.m. Officiating will be Sammy Taylor. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery.
Survivors include her children, Wanda Thompson (Randy), Barbara Pounders (Terry), Randy Mason (LaWanda), Debbie McGee (Chris); brother, Grady Welborn (Frances); eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were husband, John Garlen Mason; parents, Homer and Donie Hill Welborn; one brother, Melvin Welborn.
Special thanks to the Staff at Terrace Manor Nursing Home.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
