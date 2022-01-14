TISHOMINGO, MISSISSIPPI — Bernice O. Wright, 83, died January 6, 2022. Services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Tishomingo City Cemetery.

