Bernice Ophelia Harris Ginn, 99, of Florence, passed away December 9, 2020. She was a member of Faith Church and the Eastern Star.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 13, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Monday, December 14, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Tommy Ruple, Henry Melton, and Gene Richey officiating. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Ginn was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Ginn; daughter, Wanda Clemmons; parents, Fred and Nema Ruple; granddaughter, Amanda Ginn; brother, Don Ruple; and sister, JoAnn Fowler.
She is survived by her sons, Bobby Miller, Florida; and Dennis Ginn (Teresa), Lovelady, TX; daughter, Joy Runyan, Yukon, OK; grandchildren, Jody Lisby (Monica), Michelle Gallien (Tommy), Michael Miller, Terry Miller, John Runyan, Vickie Downing-Boyd, Gabriel Ginn (Andria), and Whitney Latham; and several great grandchildren.
Active pallbearers will be Tommy Gallien, Alex Gallien, Ethan Gallien, George Johnson Sr., Lamar Hunter, and Jamie Keeton. Honorary pallbearer will be Lane Trousdale.
Many thanks to all of the senior citizen dance facilities in the Shoals area and her friends.
