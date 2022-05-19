FLORENCE — Bernice Smith, 69, died May 16, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday at First Missionary Baptist Church, Sheffield with burial in Butler Cemetery, Elgin. The body will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. Public viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

