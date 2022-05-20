FLORENCE — Ms. Bernice Smith, 69, cherished Mother of Tamara (Marcus) Robinson; dear daughter of the late Mr. William L. Smith and Martha Smith passed Monday, May 16, 2022, surrounded by family. She accepted Christ into her life at a young age.
A proud Burrell Slater Crimson Tiger, she believed in hard work from a young age. She spent most of her working years in Government Public Service: sixteen years for Tennessee Valley Authority and twelve years as a Certified Magistrate for the City of Florence.
Bernice was preceded in death by her sisters, Paulette (Londell) Edwards, Shirley (Vonell) Burton, Jacqueline (Harvey) Glenn, Diane Marsh Hollingsworth and beloved uncle, Maple Smith.
She leaves to cherish her memories, daughter, Tamara (Marcus) Robinson; grandchildren, Kalen Robinson, Kyla Robinson, and Kalia Robinson; brothers, William (Christine) Smith, Edwin (Debra) Smith, Ronald Smith, Daryl (Cheyvonne) Smith; sisters, Mary (James) Garrison, Irene (Rufus) Slack, Marilyn Smith, Andrea (Harry) Shelton, Regina Smith; aunt, Ment Johnson, and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday at First Missionary Baptist Church Sheffield, with burial in Butler Cemetery, Elgin.
