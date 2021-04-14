FLORENCE — Bert Jones, 83, of Florence died Sunday, April 11, 2021, at his residence.
A graveside service will be Thursday, April 15, 2021, 11 A.M. at Florence City Cemetery with Brother Jeff Walton officiating. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mr. Jones was a Coffee High School graduate and later received his BS from Florence State. He was a member of the ROTC and Army Reserve. He was a board member of Childhaven Children’s Home, El Reposo Nursing Home, and Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home. He was a Deacon and Elder for Wood Avenue Church of Christ for 30-plus years. Mr. Jones was a member of Jacksonburg Church of Christ. He loved farming, gardening, and was a collector of treasures.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Janie Jones; sister, Loulie English.
Mr. Jones is survived by his loving wife, Nita Jones; children, Marcia Posey (Chris), Eddie Jones, and Janie Walton (Jeff); grandchildren, Marcus Posey (Elizabeth), Lucas Posey, Nick Walton, Joanna Walton, Sylvia Jones, Kayla Walton, and Leon Jones; great-grandchild, James Edward Posey; brother-in-law, Ronnie English.
Pallbearers will be Marcus Posey, James Posey, Lucas Posey, Nick Walton, Ed May, David May, Alan May, Bobby English, and Brian English.
Special thanks to Dr. Robert Mann; Amedisys Hospice nurses, Katie and Heather.
Memorials may be made to Childhaven Children’s Home or Mars Hill Bible School.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented