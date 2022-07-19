VINEMONT — Bertha Benavente Chavez, 83, died July 17, 2022. Visitation will be today from 5 to 7 p.m. with the rosary service following at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral Mass will be today at 3 p.m. at Resurrection Catholic Chapel with Lawrence Funeral Home directing. Burial will be at a later date in Mexico. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.

