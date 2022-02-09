LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Bertha Cox, 85, died February 7, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in OK Cemetery. She was a member of Meadow View Baptist Church.

