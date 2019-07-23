FLORENCE — Mrs. Bertha Elizabeth Ross Goodman, age 82, of Florence, passed away Saturday July 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Bobby Goodman. She was also preceded in death by her siblings Marie Ross, Bud Ross, Bonnie and Arnold Ross, Holland and Gaynell Ross, Glenn Ross, Douglas Ross, Virgie Richardson (Robert) Ruth Brown, Hill Brown and Frankie and Loyde Grigsby; and her parents Ben Frank and Nannie Mae Ross.
She is survived by her daughter Deonna Goodman Black (Jacob) of Killen; and one grandchild Adrieonna Dawn Balentine.
She was a member of the Church of Christ. She enjoyed cooking, planting flowers, and baking brownies for her granddaughter Adrieonna. She also enjoyed baby sitting Adrieonna, going to parks, and going to Adrieonna’s school functions. She also enjoyed going to hear her daughter Deonna Goodman Black sing.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6 - 9 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Wednesday, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Elkins Funeral Home with Tim Grigsby and Randy Hargett officiating.
Pallbearers will be Toney Holt, Jessee Grigsby, Gary Ross, Westly Lovelace, Jason Grigsby, Robby Trousdale, Jeff Trousdale and Kirk Lovelace.
Online Condolences may be left at elkinsfuneralhome.com
Commented