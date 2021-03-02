LITTLEVILLE — Bertha Joy Murner Pinkard, age 77, formerly of Bear Creek, AL, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Lakeland Community Hospital in Haleyville, AL.
She was a graduate of Phillips High School in Bear Creek, AL, retired from the Littleville Water Department, having worked there over 20 years. Bertha was co-owner/secretary of Pinkard Funeral Home in Haleyville and Russellville. She was a longtime member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Littleville, AL.
Visitation will be held Wednesday March 3, 2021 from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. at Pinkard Funeral Home in Haleyville, AL, with service at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel with Dr. Ron Horton officiating. Private burial to follow in Winston Memorial Cemetery in Haleyville, AL.
Bertha is survived by her son, Tim Pinkard, his wife, Vanessa. Bertha was so excited when Tim and Vanessa got married, that she now had a Daughter that she was so very proud to call her Daughter-in-love.
Sister, Becky Murner Davis of Haleyville, AL; her co-workers at the funeral home, who she considered her family also. A host of family and friends.
She was preceded in death by parents, Millard and Cecil Murner; brothers, Edd Murner and her twin brother, Mack Roy Murner; sister, Martha Aromatorio.
The family would like to thank Keller EMS, Helen Keller Hospital Doctors, Dr. John Young of North Alabama Bone & Joint Clinic, Helen Keller E.R. Nurses, 2nd Floor Nurses, Haleyville Police Department, Lakeland Community Hospital Doctors, Dr. Ramesh Reddy, Lakeland E.R. Nurses, 3rd Floor Nurses, Encompass Hospice Nurses and Visiting Angels, they are truly Angels, and everyone that prayed for us during this difficult time.
IN LIEU OF FLOWERS:
Bertha had such a special place in her heart for animals, as a way to honor her memory, the family request that donations be made to: Free State Four Paws, 1567 Co. Rd. 2, Double Springs, AL 35553 or through Paypal at freestatefourpaws@yahoo.com
You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com
