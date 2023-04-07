TOWN CREEK — Bertha Lee Langham, 100, died April 3 2023. Public viewing will be today from 1 to 5 p.m. at Jackson Memory Funeral Home. The funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Macedonia M.B. Church, burial will follow in Wash Chilla Cemetery.

