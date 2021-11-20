LEIGHTON — Bertha Lee Ricks, 77, died November 17, 2021. Graveside service will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Jones Cemetery. Public viewing will be Monday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Jackson Memory Funeral Home.

