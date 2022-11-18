MUSCLE SHOALS — Bertha Lee Ricks, 78, died November 10, 2022. Public viewing will be today from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral will be Saturday at noon at First Baptist Church, Tuscumbia. Interment will be in Shoals Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.