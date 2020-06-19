FLORENCE — Bertha M. Miller, age 72, of Florence, passed away June 17, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday, June 20, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Jones Hill Cemetery in Florence.
Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; and her granddaughter, Amber Schaefer.
Survivors include her children, Cindy Moran (Eric), Lisa Myrick (Gary), Rachel Myrick, Chris Williams, Stacy Miller and Jessica Holcombe (Jason); 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and siblings, Robert, Jimmy, Danny and Susie Francis.
She centered her life around caring for her family and will be greatly missed.
