FLORENCE — Bertha Mae Kirkman Thompson, 73, died August 29, 2021. Graveside service is 2 p.m. Friday in Walston Cemetery with Rev. Charlie Campbell officiating. Public viewing is noon to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

