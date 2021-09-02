FLORENCE — Bertha Mae Kirkman Thompson, 73, died August 29, 2021. Graveside service is 2 p.m. Friday in Walston Cemetery with Rev. Charlie Campbell officiating. Public viewing is noon to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Brewers knock Giants from top spot in NL, win fourth in row
- Hurricane Ida's aftermath, recovery uneven across Louisiana
- Pirates in MLB's 1st minority lineup honored 50 years later
- India locks down Kashmir after top separatist leader's death
- Dodgers rally past Braves for sweep, Scherzer leaves after 6
- Flavorful stuffed steak simple to make
- Lotteries for Sept. 2
- Effort underway to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan
Most Read
Articles
- Army Corps of Engineers, TVA, assessing damage at Wilson Dam
- Stumpe named 2021 TimesDaily Shoals Woman of the Year
- COVID patients show interest in monoclonal treatment
- Lauderdale County COVID deaths at 258
- New Spring Park bridge set in place on Friday
- Officers, officials say late Tuscumbia officer was 'a cop's cop'
- Operational costs for Lauderdale County Jail total $4.8M
- Union leader hopes Labor Day celebration is a morale booster
- Ida could bring rain, winds to Shoals
- DesignAlabama team tours Tuscumbia, hears from residents
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- 3 Lauderdale County schools reverting to hybrid schedules (1)
- Parents, grandparents express opposition to mask mandate to Lauderdale school board (1)
- Sorrell proposes anti-mask mandate legislation (1)
- ADPH: Hospital emergency departments being "overwhelmed" (1)
- Benches Could Be Phased Back In (1)
- Foolish agenda is destroying country (1)
- We live in an interesting time (1)
- Protecting everyone a cooperative effort (1)
- Florence City Council approves new city hall, parking decks (1)
- For Satchel, no good deed unpunished (1)
- US regulators give full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine (1)
- Football: Muscle Shoals 36, Florence 35 (1)
- Flannagan named director of Colbert County Household Garbage Dept. (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented