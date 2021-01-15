TUSCUMBIA — Bertha Marie Taylor, 90, of Tuscumbia passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She was a devoted wife and mother. Marie was a devoted Christian Science Practitioner and long-time member of the Christian Science Association in Chapel Hill, N.C. She enjoyed collecting crystal and had an eye for decorating. She loved to play the organ and passed the love of music on to both of her sons.
She was preceded in death her parents, Wiley Moore and Mary Greene; husband, Kenneth Taylor; brother, William White; and sisters, Grace Staggs, Alma Pratt, and Edna Pearl Harrison.
She is survived by her sons, Robert Taylor (Paula) of High Point, N.C. and Gary Taylor of Muscle Shoals, AL; sister, Betty Jean Sibley (Tommy) of Florence, AL; grandchildren, Charles P. Taylor of Albuquerque, NM, Heather Colby of Grass Valley, CA, Greg Taylor (Amy) of Russellville, AL; great- grandchildren, Chace Taylor (Michaela) of Littleville, AL, Hadden and Carter Taylor of Russellville, AL, and Gram Colby of Grass Valley, CA.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers donations in her memory can be made to Hospice of North Alabama.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
