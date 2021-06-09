COURTLAND
Bertha Nell Hamilton Grant, 77, of Courtland, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, June 10, from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A memorial service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel.
Bertha was a loving mother who took care of her family. She was a devout Christian and there is no doubt she is residing in Heaven. Bertha was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Grant; parents, Ester and Clarence Hamilton; and brother, O.D. Hamilton.
Bertha is survived by her children, Tommy Grant (Michelle), Annette Hallmark (Rick), Debra Beason (Kenny), and Sheron Glover (Randy); brother, Donnie Hamilton; sisters, Betty Sue Pitts and Carolyn Cole; grandchildren, Thomas Grant, Grace Grant, Michael Lewis, Wayne Lewis, Mahaleigh Jones (Zac), Jesse Coffey, Kenny Lane Beason (Bridgette), William Thompson, Jr., and Paul Thompson (Saige); and great-grandchildren, Alaina Askins, Adley Askins, Penelope Grant, Will Thompson, Triston Thompson, Zoe Lewis, Brannon Lewis, Raelynn Childers, Bryson Glover, and Kyron Beason.
