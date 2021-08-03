TUSCUMBIA — Bertus Ray Michael, 81, Tuscumbia, passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 4, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A 2:30 p.m. graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia, with Bobby Howard officiating.
Bert was a member of Hampton Heights Baptist Church. He was the owner of Tuscumbia and Barton Auto Parts. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Sarah Michael; son, Eddie Darren Michael; brothers, Hollis, Otis, Buford, Dee, Marvin, Alton, Wayne, Melvin, and Douglas Michael; and sister, Earline Michael Sarchet.
Bert is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Michael; son, Bertus Randy Michael (Rebecca); brother, Avery Eli Michael; grandchildren, Jessica Drake (Lucas) and Jana Berry (Tim); great-grandchildren, Laina Drake, Tate Drake, John Ryan Berry, Jacie Berry, and Jax Berry; and a host of special family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Lucas Drake, Tim Berry, Jamie Howard, Jay Brown, Mike Anglin, Darby Davis, Jordan Carmack, and Chris Howard. Russell Brooks will serve as honorary pallbearer.
The family would like to thank Alabama Hospice of the Shoals.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
