RUSSELLVILLE — Beverly Diane Utley Ayers, 64, died unexpectedly on Friday, December 10, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Mildred Utley; and brother, Anthony “Tony” Utley.
Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service at Poplar Creek Cemetery in Colbert County, at 11 a.m. Monday, December 13, 2021. Herschel Shamblin will be officiating the service.
Beverly Diane was born in Detroit, Michigan, and grew up an Army brat, living in Germany, Panama, Thailand, and multiple states.
She was retired from Helen Keller Hospital as a Registered Nurse. She was a member of Frankfort Missionary Baptist Church for 30 years. More than anything, Beverly Diane enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Roger Ayers; daughter, Sharla Horton (Daniel); son, Cody (Shayla); and grandchildren, Lacey, Waylon, and Griffin.
You are welcome to sign the online register at colbertmemorial.com
Commented