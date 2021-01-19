HAMILTON — Bervie Mae Peoples, 96, died January 18, 2021. Private family graveside services will be held Thursday at Barnesville Cemetery. Hamilton Funeral Home is directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.