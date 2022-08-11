TOWN CREEK — Bessie Harris, 92, died August 4, 2022. Funeral will be Friday at noon at Jackson Memory Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Wash Chilla Cemetery in Town Creek. Public viewing will be today from 10-6 at Jackson Memory.

